The latest development by Innovia Films is Propacast KF, a clear cast polypropylene film that was designed as a lamination solution for HFFS, VFFS and lidding applications.

The new film is available as a 30-, 50- and 70-micron film, which has a wide heat seal range. It provides good coefficient of friction and anti-block properties, which ensures easy processing on a range of packaging machines. KF has also been corona treated on one side to ensure suitable adhesion during lamination.

Propacast KF as a polyolefin film is fully recyclable, especially in countries that already have the infrastructure to recycle polypropylene films.



