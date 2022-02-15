Innovia Films latest development is Propacast KF, a clear cast polypropylene film that has been specifically designed as a lamination solution for HFFS, VFFS and lidding applications.

Propacast KF is available as a 30, 50 and 70 micron film which has a wide heat seal range. It offers good coefficient of friction and anti-block properties which ensures easy processing on a range of packaging machines. KF has also been corona treated on one side to ensure suitable adhesion during lamination.

The new film as a polyolefin film is fully recyclable, especially in countries that already have the infrastructure to recycle polypropylene films.