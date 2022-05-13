Global confectioner Perfetti Van Melle reveals its Mentos Pure Fresh gum line has launched in a 90% paperboard recyclable bottle. The new paperboard bottle—available in Fresh Mint and Spearmint and holding 80 pieces of gum—is now available on special displays at more than 3,000 Walmart stores in the U.S.

Recycling instructions are on the paperboard bottle, using typical U.S. curbside services or local drop-off programs. It is the first-to-market gum category product from a major global confectioner using this recyclable paperboard packaging.

The package is tailored for Mentos Pure Fresh Gum in a partnership between Perfetti Van Melle and Graphic Packaging International with its Boardio technology designed to ensure high standards for product safety and freshness.

While Walmart is the first U.S. retailer to stock the new paperboard bottle in its candy and gum aisle in about 3,000 locations, and its online platform, Perfetti Van Melle U.S. has received high interest from many other retailers.



