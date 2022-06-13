Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal announced the change to 100% recycled glass bottles for all products, an effort that began at the beginning of 2022. Founded by Costa Rica native, Carlos Soto, the California-based company's sustainability goals and values have fueled this evolution in their packaging as part of their pledge to contribute to creating a healthier environment.

The shift to 100% recycled glass bottles aids the company’s sustainability goals by removing millions of pounds of glass waste from landfills, emitting lower CO2 levels and reducing production resources. Crafted in Jalisco and Oaxaca, Mexico, Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal are made from agave blends that offer a smooth and flavorful tasting experience. Nosotros Tequila is made from both Highland and Lowland agaves, while the Mezcal is made from Espadín and Tobalá. These products are sustainable, small-batch, all-natural, 100% agave, gluten-free and Kosher.