Building on its longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability, Fiji Water has transitioned its iconic and best-selling 500 mL and 330 mL bottles to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) in the U.S. The move is a substantial step in reducing plastic waste and replaces almost 65% of Fiji Water's bottle volume in the U.S. with recycled material. The company is committed to continue shifting its entire portfolio of bottle sizes to rPET by 2025.



"In our transition to recycled plastic, our intention is to make a truly meaningful and lasting environmental impact," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, Fiji Water. "We are using recycled plastic to breathe new life into existing materials, while maintaining Fiji Water's same great taste, look and quality that consumers come to expect from Earth's Finest Water. We will continue to set ambitious targets to drive innovation and transformation in our approach and commitment to sustainability and look forward to building on this momentum."

The switch to rPET not only reduces plastic waste, but also can reduce CO2 emissions in the process, with some studies showing that rPET can result in up to a 79% reduction in carbon emissions when compared to new material. In addition to introducing 100% rPET bottles, Fiji Water has invested about $2.5 million on energy efficiency initiatives on the Fijian islands, the source of Fiji Water, which includes the use of microturbine energy generation and adopting the low-sulfur fuel standard for all shipping, dramatically decreasing sulfur oxide emissions.

About Fiji Water

Fiji Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel and more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, Fiji Water is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States. Fiji Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7 pH. Fiji Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330 mL, 500 mL, 700 mL, 1 L, and 1.5 L.