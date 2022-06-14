The Boards of Directors for the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW) and International Refrigerated Transportation Association (IRTA) have reached an Agreement in Principle to merge their organizations to officially form a new organization, the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA).

“Success of the global supply chain depends on transportation and warehousing working closely together. The merger of IARW and IRTA recognizes that important connection and will help strengthen the global supply chain at this critical time,” says IARW immediate past chairman, Ron Buford, who was chairman when the agreement was finalized. “Working together, the Warehouse and Transportation members can easily and efficiently develop and implement collaborative solutions to problems facing the cold chain community as a whole.”

Over the coming months, the IARW and IRTA boards will work with staff to solidify the structure and governance of the merged entity. That information will be shared with the membership later this year. Pending approval from the respective memberships in October, IARW and IRTA will continue to operate as currently structured through 2022, with the restructured GCCA to be launched January 1, 2023.

“IRTA and IARW coming together affords us a tremendous opportunity to showcase thought leadership and enhance cross-community engagement between two vital sectors of the global supply chain,” says Todd Lanter, IRTA chairman. “By formally bringing together our organizations we can better support the industry and the members we serve.”

The World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO) and the Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA) will remain as partners in the GCCA and will continue operations as separate entities.