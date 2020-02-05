Twinlode Automation Joins IARW to Support Initiatives in the Growing Cold Storage Industry

Twinlode Automation, an integrator of warehouse automation and storage systems, announced it has become an official member of the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW). Twinlode Automation has long held expertise in the movement of time-sensitive food and produce items as they are moved from field to store shelves, and the decision to join the IARW underscores that commitment and better positions the company for being more deeply involved in the industry.

The IARW, a partner with the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) and supported by the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO), a non-profit foundation, is heavily involved in developing education, research and advisory services for the industry dedicated to the distribution and storage of perishable food products.

“Twinlode is proud to share IARW’s mission of promoting excellence in the global temperature-controlled third-party warehousing and logistics industry,” said Mike Klaer, president of Twinlode Automation. “For more than two decades, we have built a legacy of providing customers with warehouse planning and integration, especially with installing automation systems that help reduce contamination vulnerability as produce moves from the field to store shelves, including cold-storage systems for short-shelf-life items.”

Twinlode Automation’s complete storage planning and system solutions are in line with the vision of IARW and are designed to reduce warehouse expenses and handling costs while increasing productivity for a variety of industries, including its focus on beverage, dairy, food processing, food service, grocery, perishable commodities, produce and others.

IARW represents more than 1,190 temperature-controlled facilities across 60 countries. IARW warehouse members offer a range of logistics solutions, including storage, transportation, processing, blast freezing, exports, and more. For more information, visit www.gcca.org/directory.

About Twinlode Automation:

Twinlode Automation is a leading integrator of high-density automated storage systems, specializing in beverage, produce and food processing industries. It offers a full line of automated storage solutions, as well as drive-in/drive-thru, push back, pallet flow and case/carton flow rack systems and selective and cantilever storage racks.