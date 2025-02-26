Lakeview Farms, a portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP, has successfully completed its merger with noosa Holdings, Inc. The combined businesses will operate as a new company, Novus Foods, a name that reflects the company’s vision to become the leading consumer packaged goods company for the refrigerated perimeter of the grocery store.

The merger, which was first announced on Nov. 12, 2024, was finalized following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. noosa yoghurt will operate as a standalone division of Novus Foods.

“We are thrilled to join the noosa yoghurt business with Lakeview Farms as we create Novus Foods,” says Tom Davis, CEO of Lakeview Farms. “This represents a huge opportunity for both businesses to leverage their strengths and innovate within the growing yogurt category and beyond. Novus Foods will embody the companies’ combined expertise and passion for delivering high-quality, innovative fresh foods to consumers.”

Novus Foods is positioned to drive category growth and retail success. The company’s products are available at major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertson’s and Publix. The rebrand to Novus Foods will be completed in the second half of 2025.

noosa is known for its whole-milk, Australian-style yoghurt products, which are celebrated for their flavors and rich, creamy texture. The merger includes noosa’s portfolio of products, a team with deep yogurt expertise and a production facility in Bellvue, Colorado. Approximately 240 noosa team members have joined Novus Foods because of the merger.

“We are excited to join Lakeview Farms, a company that shares our deep commitment to quality and a passion for the refrigerated snacking space,” said Paula Benedetto, noosa SVP and general manager. “Together as Novus Foods, we have a stronger platform to continue growing and delivering exceptional products to our customers and consumers.”

Citi, Truist and TD Securities served as joint lead arrangers in the financing for the merger. Citi acted as lead financial advisor to Lakeview Farms, with Truist and TD Securities also advising the company. The terms of the merger were not disclosed.