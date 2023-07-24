Henry Broch Foods (HBF) and JDM Food Group (JDM) have announced a merger creating a new parent company, Jardins and Broch.

Jardins and Broch bring together two ingredients companies and will reportedly create a team of international flavor experts across wet and dry products. According to the company, the partnership has high production capacity, complementary R&D capabilities and worldwide supply chain networks.

The two companies will continue to operate independently in their home markets and be backed by the other party to grow a global presence. Greg Antonetti will remain CEO of HBF and Aisling Kemp will continue to lead as CEO of JDM, with both taking an active role in the combined group's integration, growth, and future success. Jardins and Broch is backed by UK-based Sunridge Partners (Sunridge), a private investment group.