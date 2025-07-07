Lakeview Farms Rebrands as Novus Foods

Lakeview Farms has rebranded as Novus Foods, effective July 1.

The company says this strategic move reflects its evolution, growth and renewed focus on innovation and customer experience.

The rebrand follows the merger of Lakeview Farms, a portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP, and noosa Holdings, Inc. earlier this year. The name Novus, meaning "new" and "fresh" in Latin, symbolizes a fresh chapter in the company's journey.

"This rebrand is more than a new name — it's a reflection of who we are becoming," says Novus Foods CEO Tom Davis. "We're building on our strong foundation to bring even more thought leadership, innovation and the highest quality ingredients to our customers, consumers and partners."

While the company's name and visual identity will change, its core values, leadership and commitment to quality remain. All existing contracts, services and relationships will continue without interruption.

Importantly, noosa Holdings, Inc. will continue to operate as a standalone entity under the Novus Foods umbrella. There are no changes to noosa's structure, leadership, or operations as a result of this rebrand.