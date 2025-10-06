Dairy-Free Cheese Maker Climax Foods Rebrands as Bettani Farms

Climax Foods, a food technology company, has rebranded to Bettani Farms and appointed Sandeep Patel, former CFO of Califia Farms, as CEO and chairman.

Additionally, the company announced a $6.5 million initial closing of its Series A, led by S2G Investments, a multi-stage investment firm focused on scaling solutions across food and agriculture, energy and oceans, with additional participation from new and existing investors that include At One Ventures, Gratitude Railroad, Manta Ray Ventures and Toba Capital.

Bettani has developed a protein-rich, non-GMO, dairy/soy/nut-free product platform. Its mozzarella, feta and other cheeses leverage Caseed, Bettani's proprietary protein ingredient. Caseed mimics the functionality and mouthfeel of dairy casein (the protein that allows traditional mozzarella, cheddar and jack cheeses to melt and stretch) without the allergenicity of dairy, nuts or soy. The ingredient also offers a creamy texture, neutral flavor profile and white color, making a range of other protein-rich, dairy-free cheeses possible, including feta, goat, cream cheese, brie and blue.

With protein made from seeds of regenerative field crops, Bettani's cheeses are a farm-sourced, allergen-free and cost-competitive alternative to fermentation-based attempts to develop casein equivalents.

Along with Patel and its existing team, Bettani has hired include Rajiv Dave, senior vice president of R&D (formerly Califa Farms, Nestlé and Great Lakes Cheese); Tom Zilligen, senior vice president of sales (formerly NUMU, Pacific Foods and Schwann); and Maxwell Brown, process engineer (formerly Meati and Ingredion).

"Bettani is poised to do for pizza what oat milk has done for coffee," Patel says. "Just as oat won coffee over the last five years with its superior taste, mouthfeel, performance and allergen profile, our Caseed-powered cheeses deliver the melt, stretch, texture and flavor consumers crave in pizza and other hot foods — without the allergens and high carbon footprint of dairy. Our Caseed protein also powers great non-melty cheeses, such as feta, goat and cream cheese, adding sensory delight and protein to otherwise animal-free foods like salads, dips and bagels."

Patel joins Bettani after his time at Califia Farms and serving as president and CFO of PopSockets, both of which have deep commitments to sustainability. He also brings industry experience across packaged food, agriculture, consumer products and sustainable technologies from his time as a managing director at Goldman Sachs and Barclays, where he advised food industry leaders, entrepreneurs and investors. Under his leadership, Bettani will focus on commercializing Caseed and Caseed-powered cheeses in partnership with frozen-food makers, food service operators and existing dairy-free cheese brands seeking to improve their formulations.