Hiperbaric, a maker of high pressure processing (HPP) technology, will hold its 2nd annual virtual HPP Innovation Week, June 21-23. Winners of Hiperbaric’s inaugural HPP Research Awards will also be announced.

The online conference will bring together manufacturers, retailers, food service and packaging companies, regulatory, academic leaders and others in the HPP industry to discuss the latest trends and innovations. The event will provide a forum for education, networking and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP positively impacts the food and beverage industry, including innovating the plant-based category, myths vs. facts regarding raw pet food, and HPP’s effect on proteins and macroingredients.

The three-day program will focus on three topics over three days, including Day 1: Human & Pet Nutrition; Day 2: Food Safety & Shelf-life Extension; and Day 3: Sustainability & Product Development. Topics include:

Using HPP for 100% natural beverages with the highest nutritional quality

Latest Innovations: HPP applied to natural supplements and products with functional properties

Natural HPP Beverages: Source of nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants

Innovating the plant-based category using HPP

HPP effect on proteins and other macronutrients

Facts and myths of using HPP for fresh and raw pet food

It will include 25 sessions on HPP benefits, packaging, emerging applications, sustainability and HPP global market trends. More than 50 speakers, including leading manufacturer Good Foods, organic juice manufacturer Nourish Cold-Pressed Juice, and startup Simplicity Beverage will share the latest HPP innovations.

International manufacturers, academicians and tollers also will share their perspectives, including Canadian plant-based dairy alternative company Plant Veda, Canadian beverage company Loop Mission, French juice company Juste Pressé and Mountain West toller Intermountain HPP. The extensive program includes case studies, individual presentations, moderated panels, exclusive interviews and live Q&As with technology experts. The Cold Pressure Council, U.S. Army, and Upcycled Food Association will also participate in the event.

Hiperbaric representatives will share technical and practical aspects of HPP, as well as discuss their free HPP testing and consulting for packaging, product development and validation studies.

Registration for HPP Innovation Week is free, and all content and videos will be available to each registrant on demand following the conference. Visit Hiperbaric to register.