Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, presents HPP Innovation Week, June 14-18.

The online conference will bring together manufacturers, retailers, food service and packaging companies, regulatory, academic leaders, and others in the HPP industry to discuss the latest trends and innovations. The event will provide a forum for education, networking, and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP positively impacts the food and beverage industry, as well as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

The five-day HPP Innovation Week program will include more than 40 sessions on HPP benefits; HPP systems and operations; packaging; emerging applications; commercialization, regulation and validation; and HPP global market trends. More than 80 speakers including leading manufacturers Evolution Fresh, Ithaca Hummus, SoFresco, Steve’s Real Food and Good Foods will share the latest HPP innovations, as well as discuss the key role HPP plays in food safety, shelf-life extension, clean labels, packaging, regulatory issues, and consumer food trends worldwide.

International manufacturers, academicians, and tollers also will share their perspectives, including Deli 24, Kiwi Kitchens, Vitta Fresh, The Foodbowl, and APA Processing. The extensive program includes case studies, individual presentations, moderated panels, exclusive interviews, and live Q&As with technology experts. The Cold Pressure Council, which promotes industry standardization, user education and HPP consumer awareness, will also participate in the event.

Hiperbaric will also showcase their newly launched HPP Incubator Centers in Miami and Burgos, Spain, an initiative that offers brands free HPP testing and consulting for packaging, product development and validation studies.

Andrés Hernando, Hiperbaric CEO, said, “HPP Innovation Week will be an open forum to raise awareness of the disruptive technology that HPP offers and how it can help manufacturers, brands and consumers get safer, fresher, healthier food.”

Roberto Peregrina, Hiperberic USA Director, added, “HPP Innovation Week is the first weeklong conference of its kind to bring together leading experts to discuss the latest advances in HPP. And with the launch of Hiperbaric’s HPP Incubator Centers, companies large and small will have an opportunity to test their products to realize the benefits of this technology.”

Registration for HPP Innovation Week is free, and all content and videos will be available to each registrant. Registration is available at www.hiperbaric.com.