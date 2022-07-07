Duravant announced the appointment of Petros Diamantides to the position of chief operating officer – emerging markets. Serving customers worldwide, Duravant has facilities throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia and distribution partners across six continents. In this new role, Diamantides will be responsible for driving geographic expansion for Duravant products and services across the company’s food processing, packaging and material handling sectors by delivering world-class brands, solutions and infrastructure to support its global customers.

“Our initial focus will be on supporting our customers and partners through investments in a sales and service infrastructure,” says Mike Kachmer, Duravant president and CEO. “Establishing local operations is key to being able to realize the full potential of certain markets and products. With over 30 years of experience supporting a variety of multi-national consumer, commercial and industrial goods manufacturers, Diamantides is well-qualified to lead this global expansion for the Duravant family.”

“I am delighted with the opportunity to join the Duravant family,” says Diamantides. “The market-leading brands that make up Duravant are known across the globe and I look forward to working with these strong operating companies to serve our customer partners on all continents.”

Prior to joining Duravant, Diamantides was the president and CEO for Metalfrio Solutions SA, a manufacturer of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment, based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Diamantides’ distinguished career of diverse global leadership also includes roles as the managing director/CEO of Frigoglass SAIC based in Athens, Greece, and general manager of Panos Englezos & Company, based in Cyprus. Earlier in his career, Diamantides served as a senior financial analyst at Procter & Gamble Health and Beauty Care based in the United Kingdom.