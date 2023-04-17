Artemis International, Inc., supplier of Berryceutical ingredients, announced that its business development manager position has been filled by Besty Fallon.

As business development manager, Fallon will focus on aiding Artemis in its strategic growth by expanding further into current and new markets. The company states that the demand for dark berry extracts continues to grow, along with presentation of scientific data of its health and wellness impacts.

Betsy has 25 years of technical sales, negotiation, consumer products knowledge, networking and team-building within the dietary supplement and food/beverage space. Artemis boasts her past successes, including supplement, multiple food ingredient and network marketing launches as well as custom formulation know-how. Fallon’s most recent position was as regional sales manager with Martin Bauer, with previous sales positions at BI Nutraceuticals, AM Todd and East Herb.

“As Artemis International continues to grow, we are finding it increasingly important to have team members with broad experience in many areas that also create synergy with the other members, such as new biz dev and sales,” says Leslie Gallo, president of Artemis International. “Betsy’s varied expertise in many areas will help lead us into the next phase of growth."