Wago has hired Dustin Reid to take over as regional sales manager for Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. After studying electrical engineering at Iowa State, Reid spent 17 years at Ames Engineering as a product and general manager. The last couple of years were spent working in industrial automation.

Growing up with his father’s electrical contracting company, Reid has known about Wago products since he was young. When asked about working for Wago, he stated that he’s ready to hit the ground running.

“I am looking forward to being a local resource for Wago customers and products,” says Reid. “I hope to expand the use of Wago products in my territory and generate success stories and build long lasting partnerships.”