Triangle Package Machinery Co. has hired sales and engineering professional Ken Hundley to serve in the role of regional sales manager–Lower Midwest.

In this role, Hundley’s responsibilities include sustaining and evolving existing customer relationships and developing new accounts within the Lower Midwest U.S. territory. He will be reporting to John Cooke, director of sales.

Hundley comes to Triangle with more than three decades of sales and engineering experience in various industries. Early in his career, he worked at Colborne Corp. as a sales representative for capital equipment in the baking industry for 12 years, followed by nearly 10 years as a senior sales engineer at Branson Ultrasonics, where he worked on capital equipment sales in the plastics industry. He then continued to work in capital equipment sales as a sales engineer at Catalytic Products Int’l Inc for the air pollution industry. Prior to joining Triangle, Hundley worked with Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc. for over 10 years, where he identified plastic joining solutions for the packaging industry.

At Herrmann, he first held the role of key account manager–market intelligence, then sales engineer–packaging, and most recently, market intelligence manager.

“Ken’s in-depth experience with packaging machinery, paired with his familiarity with a wide variety of markets, will greatly benefit our sales team,” says Cooke. “He has a proven record of driving results and doing what is needed to help find the best solutions available.”



