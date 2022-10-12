Rosann Bagin has signed on as SOMIC Packaging’s Midwest Regional Sales Manager. Working from the Milwaukee area, she reports to CEO Peter Fox.

Bagin fills a new position at SOMIC. She began her first job in packaging with Hayssen in 1990, and has over the last 32 years represented various companies while based in the Midwest. She is responsible for selling case packers, tray formers, cartoners and other machines.

After serving in several capacities and earning promotions with a history of increasing sales volumes, she most recently was a Regional Sales Manager at IMA/Ilapak after an eight-year stint with Aagard.

“My lasting experience in both primary and secondary packaging provides me with a unique perspective to view projects outside the box,” says Bagin, who explained it was more than just the equipment that intrigued her about joining SOMIC Packaging.

“An opportunity presented itself where I could join a team that has a passion for solving customers’ challenges. Working at SOMIC, I have the honor to represent a packaging company that values customer partnerships while providing innovative package designs and solutions.”

Contact her via email: r.bagin@somic.us.



