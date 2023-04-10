Triangle Package Machinery Co. announces the appointment of regional sales managers, Mark Freitas for the West Coast and Justin Pike in the Northeast.

In these roles, Freitas and Pike are tasked with supporting and growing sales in their respective territories, working closely with director of sales, John Cooke to improve customer efficiencies, increase their bottom line and streamline production.

“Mark and Justin bring over three decades of combined experience in manufacturing to Triangle,” said Cooke.

Freitas is a Central California native with two decades of experience business development in the machinery industry. His skills include management, lean manufacturing, continuous improvement and engineering. Freitas previously held sales and support roles at companies such as MULTIVAC USA, Quest Industrial, Hayssen Flexible Systems and Thiele Technologies.

With ties to the Northeast, Pike was born and raised in New Hampshire, where he now lives nearby his childhood home. His strengths include ensuring customer success and building relationships. Prior to Triangle, Pike held roles at Brueckner Group, DATRON Dynamics, Inc. and Wall Industries.