JLS Automation has added sales and engineering professional Michael Cothran to its team as regional sales manager–Southeast. Cothran will support and grow sales in the Southeast U.S. territory. He will report to John Kertesz, director of sales, at JLS South.

“Michael is a driven sales engineer,” says Kertesz. “His industry experience in applications engineering, especially with secondary packaging, will certainly be an asset to our team as we continue to look for new opportunities.”

Cothran has worked in various sales and engineering roles for nearly a decade. After receiving a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Language from North Carolina State University, he held the role of product development engineer at Nomaco. Before joining JLS, he spent six years with BluePrint Automation, first as an applications engineer and, most recently, as the company’s north central regional sales manager.