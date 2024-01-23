The Crespel & Deiters Group has decided to spread the responsibility for its management across several key staff members in order to cope with the growth of the group, and establish sustainable core processes. The restructuring process and the associated generational change have now been completed with shareholders appointing Philipp Deiters (CSO Food), Dr. Inge Hohrath (CFO) and Steffen von Glahn (COO) to the executive board, in addition to the previous managing partner Gustav Deiters (CEO/CSO Non-Food).

The family-owned Crespel & Deiters Group has expanded and diversified its product portfolio in recent years. Since 2020, the group has been working to transform itself into an international leader in wheat-based solutions for the food and non-food sectors. The appointment of the new board members, who will share core responsibilities, was confirmed at the annual general meeting in December 2023.

The new management structure will ensure that the company is positioned to continue to serve customers and business partners worldwide with high quality products and solutions, both now and in the future. Gustav Deiters, CEO of the Crespel & Deiters Group, says: “We are delighted to have accomplished our mission of continuing the group as an independent family business, now in its sixth generation. This gives us the entrepreneurial and financial independence to consistently pursue our vision of becoming a leading international manufacturer of wheat-based products, while remaining true to our values.”