Wheat processor Crespel & Deiters commissioned the construction of a €18.5 million ($20.7 million) silo building at its main site in Ibbenbüren, Germany at the beginning of the year – the largest single investment in infrastructure in the company’s history.

With this new development, Crespel & Deiters aims to expand its storage and handling capacities while securing its value chain and ability to operate flexibly and globally.

The company has been continuously expanding its factory premises. In 2018, the MT facility (flour storage and separation plant) was established with a combination of raw material storage, loading bridges and machinery. Three years later, the A-starch dryer, designed for energy efficiency, hygiene and operational reliability, was commissioned. With these investments and the commissioning of the new silo building, Crespel & Deiters aims to make the entire production process more efficient.

Four smaller silos had to be removed before work could begin on the new project. The shell was created using slipform construction, with the concrete formwork growing upwards with the building, allowing the exterior facade to be completed within two weeks. Next, 18 silo cells will be installed and equipped with the latest technology. The new facility, with a capacity of approximately 2,000 tons, will become operational at the beginning of 2026.

In order to bring the project to fruition, Crespel & Deiters has been collaborating with regional partners for the benefit of the local economy.

“The functionality and development of our sites form the basis of our global operations,” says Steffen von Glahn, COO of the Crespel & Deiters Group. “The Ibbenbüren location is the foundation of our activities, as this is where the primary processing and refining processes take place. Investing in infrastructure is a clear commitment to our headquarters in increasingly uncertain circumstances. At the same time, we are strengthening partnerships with valued local contractors, and thus, our supply chain network.”