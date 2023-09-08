The Crespel & Deiters Group is expanding its activities in the South American corrugated market with its C&D Corrugating & Paper brand. Due to the demand for environmentally friendly adhesives for the packaging industry, the company is complementing its existing distribution business with a local subsidiary: Crespel & Deiters Latin America, S. de R.L. de C.V., based in Mexico City, now offers corrugated board manufacturers technical services and advice on product development. The company will first showcase its new subsidiary at the ACCCSA 2023—packaging materials trade fair in Monterrey, Mexico, from October 17-19 at booth 116.

Family-owned Crespel & Deiters has created a value chain by turning raw materials into functional ingredients for food and non-food industries. Supply to the North and South American markets has been operational for many years now, but with the establishment of its new subsidiary, the company can better support product development and technical services closer to the customer.

Gustav Deiters, CEO of the Crespel & Deiters Group, explains, “Our vision is to develop solutions from wheat that make both the production and the corrugated board itself more environmentally friendly, efficient and of higher quality, so that our customers can do more with less. In this way, we can work together to conserve the resources of our planet. However, this endeavor can only be successful if we implement it globally. Our new subsidiary in Mexico is therefore hugely important and a big step towards an even more exciting future.”

Within the Group, C&D Corrugating & Paper provides solutions for the packaging industry based on environmentally friendly wheat starch. Besides product solutions a range of technical services and consulting supports manufacturers with efficient processing.

Adrian Beckett, head of international sales at C&D Corrugating & Paper and responsible for the South American market, explains, “We support manufacturers with integrated system solutions and the appropriate service to set up plants in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way. This is achieved with tailor-made adhesive concepts and the highest quality of raw materials, resulting in improved productivity and reduced waste and energy consumption.”

Visitors to Expo ACCCSA 2023, 17-19 October in Monterrey, Mexico, will be able to learn more about the customized service offering at booth 116.