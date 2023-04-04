The German Crespel & Deiters Group, one of the leading wheat processors in Europe, has entered the U.S. market with a newly founded subsidiary: Crespel & Deiters Food USA LP. The offer comprises a range of in-house produced non-GMO functional wheat-based ingredients as well as application-oriented manufacturing expertise from Loryma, the group's food specialist. The company says this is to help manufacturers respond to the increasing demand for sustainable plant-based products such as authentic meat alternatives.

With the founding of the American subsidiary in Chicago, the Crespel & Deiters Group is making its functional wheat-based ingredients available to industrial customers in North America. Two sales staff have been recruited to look after existing customers as well as new ones. To keep the delivery times short, local storage capacities have been installed.

The company's wheat texturates of the Lory Tex range, in combination with wheat-based binders, are designed to provide an authentic meat-like texture and offer a lot of room for individual new end product design. The system solutions offered, for example breading and hydrolysates for protein enrichment, can be combined. Application experts at Loryma can who support customers with application concepts, inspiration and assistance with product development.

Philipp Deiters, member of the Crespel & Deiters executive board and a sixth-generation family member, explains, “By specializing in wheat, we have built up a wealth of experience with time. Our company’s mission is to maximize the use of this renewable raw material to create innovative solutions. This allows our customers to achieve more with less, all with the purpose of cooperating to conserve our planet’s resources. We are confident that we can also convince our American customers of their functionality.”