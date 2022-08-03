announced it has officially acquired JIFCO Products Inc. The business has been renamed Urschel South. All previous JIFCO employees are now Urschel employees. JIFCO specializes in CNC machining services to produce top quality, American-made parts. The company is one of the few precision machine shops in the manufacturing prototype industry.

“We welcome all of our new Urschel South employees into the Urschel family,” states Rick Urschel, president/CEO of Urschel Laboratories Inc.

Urschel South is currently located on Brown Street in Valparaiso, Ind. The business will remain at that location until the expansion at Urschel headquarters, slated to begin sometime in the fourth quarter, has been completed. The plant expansion will add approximately 115,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space. This expansion will be the second largest construction project undertaken by the company since building the current new campus in 2015 at 1200 Cutting Edge Drive in Chesterton, Ind. Current square footage stands at more than 410,000 sq. ft.







