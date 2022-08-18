High Tide Inc. has debuted its first Cabana Cannabis Co. branded shatter and THC gummies in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. The products are produced under the terms of white label partnerships with Heritage Cannabis Holdings, a vertically integrated cannabis provider, for Cabana Cannabis Co. shatter and Loosh Brands, a privately held edibles and finished goods manufacturer, for Cabana Cannabis Co. THC gummies.

The initial range of Cabana Cannabis Co. products consists of one SKU of shatter, Pink Hawaiian shatter, available in 1-gram increments; and two SKUs of THC gummies, Sunset Punch and Clementine Cream-flavored soft chews.

High Tide anticipates that, pending listing approval, it will be able to begin sales of its Cabana Cannabis Co. products in the provinces of Manitoba and Ontario within the coming weeks.