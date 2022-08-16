FSIS has released a generic hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP) model for raw non-intact egg products. The model illustrates the processing category with an unpasteurized liquid egg product. USDA amended the egg products inspection regulations in October 2020 to require official plants that process egg products to develop and implement sanitation standard operating procedures and HACCP systems to meet requirements consistent with USDA’s meat and poultry regulations.

While the model’s critical control points do not necessarily apply to all operations or products, it may serve as a starting point for similar products. The flow diagram demonstrates a general production process and should be modified to reflect the processes used at the establishment. The food safety critical limits selected must come from scientific documents or other reliable sources. This model includes references for guidance on the selection of critical limits.

As announced previously in the October 2, 2020, Constituent Update, FSIS updated its HACCP guide and multiple generic HACCP models. The agency has also developed a new sanitation standard operating procedure guide. The guides and the models are aimed at assisting establishments in meeting regulatory requirements to produce safe and wholesome products.

The updated guides and models reflect changes in FSIS policy and lessons learned about implementing HACCP since its inception. The materials include updated scientific references and footnotes containing explanatory guidance and links to related sources of information. Each model includes a product description, ingredients list, production flow diagram, hazard analysis and HACCP plan.

The revised Guideline for the Preparation of HACCP Plans leads an establishment through the process of developing a HACCP plan according to seven principles and provides links to additional reference materials. Templates are provided in the guide so the establishment can capture the product-specific information as demonstrated in the guide.

The contents of the models are not binding. The documents are intended only to provide clarity regarding regulatory requirements. Additional models will be posted as they are revised.

For the guidelines, models and more information, visit FSIS on the USDA website.