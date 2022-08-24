GOOD GOOD Brand announced that it is launching a new peanut butter spread. Currently available in the U.S. and soon to be available in Canada, the UK and Europe, the peanut butter is 99% sugar free, and free from added sugar. The company says that by sourcing its peanuts from North America (U.S. specifically) enables a lower carb count. By roasting the peanuts during processing, the antioxidant effect of Coumaric Acid is reportedly boosted up to 22%. The company also says that a real peanut butter contains 90% or more peanuts, which is why most companies that call out keto friendly and low carb can't call themselves a real peanut butter.

Containing 83% (17g/serving) of the fat comes from polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, the company has also added dietary fibers made from halal chicory root, which also adds a hint of natural sweetness.