Sow Good, Inc. announced its entry into the freeze dried candy space and the addition of two additional freeze driers.

The decision to enter this category comes as a result of freeze dried candy's increased media attention across all social media platforms, particularly TikTok. The hashtag "freezedriedcandy" has amassed more than 2 billion views and continues to be a viral topic on the video platform, according to the company.

In 2022, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) reported that the growth of non-chocolate candy is outpacing all other confectionary segments and is expected to reach $20 billion by 2027, according to NCA’s 2022 Get to Know Candy Consumers In New NCA Report. The report further details that the demographics fueling this growth is Gen Z and Millennials, inspiring innovation beyond the traditional big name candy brands.

Claudia Goldfarb, co-founder and CEO of Sow Good, says, "We are excited to hit the ground running." Regarding expanding from natural fruit and veggie snacks into the candy space, Goldfarb adds, "The breadth of our freeze dried products allows us to support our customers wherever they are, whether they are focused on health or sustainability, or seek the wonder of turning a nostalgic, familiar candy into a fun, tasty, innovative sweet treat that satisfies their sweet tooth in fewer bites. The candy category is past due for disruption. Retailers are embracing innovation and innovation is what we do best."

Sow Good is launching its freeze dried candy line into Five Below, IT'SUGAR, Showcase, TJX Canada, Redstone Distributors and Imperfect Foods.



