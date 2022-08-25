D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. announced a voluntarily recall of 44-oz. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because they may contain metal. The product comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape. The recall affects only the following Best By Date, Lot Numbers and time stamps printed on the back side of the bear jug on the product label below the nutritional panel.

Best By Date : 21FEB2023 UPC code :



Jug Lot Numbers : Y052722



Case Lot Number : Y052722 085239817698



Time Stamp: From 15:00 to 23:00

The products were distributed to Target stores nationwide. No other lots or products are affected.

The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies.