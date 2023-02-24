B&G Foods, out of Parsippany-Troy Hills, N.J., has voluntarily recalled three cases (18 individual boxes) of a single date code of Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies, after being notified that an ingredient supplied by a third-party ingredient supplier was contaminated with peanuts, an allergen not declared on the cookie box label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled cookies. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

This recall affects three cases of 6.4-oz. Back to Nature Fudge Mint Cookies with a consumer UPC code 8-19898-01102-5 with a Best By date of October 2, 2023.