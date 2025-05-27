B&G Foods Sells Don Pepino and Sclafani Brands to Violet Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. recently sold its Don Pepino and Sclafani brands of pizza and spaghetti sauces, crushed tomatoes, tomato puree and whole peeled tomatoes to Violet Foods LLC, a newly formed portfolio company of Amphora Equity Partners LLC. The sale included the manufacturing facility in Williamstown, N.J., where the products are produced.

“The divestiture of the Don Pepino and Sclafani brands is consistent with our efforts to reshape our portfolio, focus on our core brands and reduce long-term debt,” says Casey Keller, president and chief executive officer of B&G Foods. “We believe that Amphora is the right owner to support the future growth of the Don Pepino and Sclafani brands.”

B&G Foods intends to use the net proceeds from the sale for the repayment of long-term debt.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. BofA Securities, Inc. acted as financial advisor to B&G Foods.