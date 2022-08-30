Mars Petcare announced the appointment of Alejandro (Alex) Cedeno to the Mars Pet Nutrition North America leadership team, a division of Mars Petcare. Cedeno has joined as senior vice president of research & development (R&D) to help enhance the pet nutrition business.

Prior to his appointment at Mars Pet Nutrition North America, Cedeno held the role of vice president, research & development of pet food and snacks at The J.M. Smucker Company, where he was responsible for leading innovation in pet food by managing organizational and technical operations. Before joining Smucker, Cedeno held R&D and innovation roles at Mead WestVaco (now WestRock) and Procter & Gamble in North America, Europe and South America.

In his new role at Mars Petcare, Cedeno will provide strategic and operational leadership to R&D across quality and food safety, product, process and packaging innovation, renovation and productivity, sustainability, and regulatory and scientific affairs. As a member of the global Mars Petcare R&D leadership team, he will also help create and drive global R&D strategies, participate in the development of the innovation pipeline for the company's pet nutrition brands and oversee the deployment of breakthrough science and technology in the region.