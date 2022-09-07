Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited (Coke Canada Bottling) today announced the company is making a capital investment of $34 million in its manufacturing facility in Lachine, Quebec to help meet the growing demand for more local products given the positive momentum it's experiencing in Eastern Canada, particularly in Quebec. The investment is in a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing line designed to accelerate the company's growth and meet the evolving needs of consumers in the region, as well as solidify its presence in the Greater Montreal Area.

"We are a family business and, as Montreal's local bottler, we're very committed to investing in our business for the long-term," says Todd Parsons, Coke Canada Bottling CEO. "As a still relatively new company, we're experiencing very positive momentum in the local market and we're making investments in our operations to drive our growth. These actions all reflect our mission to deliver optimism and create a better future for our customers, consumers and communities."

The new manufacturing line at the Lachine facility will enable the local production of canned beverages and add capacity to the facility, enabling more products to be certified Aliments du Québec including new 32 pack packaging of Coke Classic, Coke Zero, Diet Coke and Canada Dry Ginger Ale. It is expected to be operational in Spring 2023.



