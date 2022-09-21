KM Packaging has introduced a new home-compostable alternative to cling film, C-Cling.

C-Cling is clear, stretchy, sticky and performs the same as conventional cling film, according to the company. As well as for home usage, it can be used for the high-volume industrial packing of fruit, vegetables and other fresh produce on trays. It is also suitable for catering and restaurants. It is also designed to be suitable for secondary packaging, such as pallet wrapping.

C-Cling is made from biobased renewable sources, making it capable of being compostable trays to create a complete packaging solution. It's part of the bio-plastic C-Range from KM Packaging, developed in partnership with Treetop Biopak, specializing in providing innovative compostable packaging solutions.

Treetop owner Amir Gross says, “C-Cling can be used on an industrial scale for the wrapping of multiple products and is particularly helpful when the trays are also compostable.”

C-Cling film complies with EC food-contact Regulations 1935/2004 and 10/2011. It also complies with FDA regulation 21 CFR 177.1630 provided it is used subject to certain advised limitations and in good manufacturing practices.

The C-Range also includes: