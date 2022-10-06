Huhtamaki recently launched its ICON packaging. ICON is a paper packaging product which has been initially used for ice cream container lids. The company states the paper technology used to create ICON was created to enable recycling in communities with paper recycling programs.

Huhtamaki’s proprietary water-based barrier coating is combined with SFI-certified paperboard. The ICON packaging is reportedly made with 95% renewable biobased material that can be recycled along with other paper products such as folded carton packaging.

"ICON packaging uses capabilities from the Huhtamaki's Connected Packaging solutions, with a QR code integrated into the packaging design which directs consumers to the ICON landing page, to help inform and increase understanding on the sustainability benefits of ICON packaging. This includes how we use responsibly sourced paper board, design packaging for circularity, harness ground-breaking technology, and take practical steps to ensure that we regenerate value through recycling. Connected Packaging is part of Huhtamaki's digitalization strategy to provide a communication and marketing platform for customers, to support consumer education and enable improved waste management through increased recycling," says Kevin Gunning, senior vice president - consumer goods, Huhtamaki North America.