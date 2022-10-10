Old Europe Cheese Inc. issued a voluntary recall of its Brie cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Swiss American is recalling St Louis Brie products after being alerted by the manufacturer Old Europe Cheese Inc. that the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is part of a voluntary broader recall by the manufacturer.
Customers are urged to check for:
St Louis Domestic Brie Wedge
7 oz.
UPC: 041563 263709
All dates up to and including 12/14/2022
St Louis Domestic Cut Brie Wedge 6-lb RW
Variable weight
UPC: 041563 370018
All dates up to and including 12/14/2022
St Louis Brie
Variable Weight
UPC: 21107100000
All dates up to and including 12/14/2022
ST LOUIS BRIE PRE CUT WEDGES
Code Date: best by dates through 12/14/2022
Size: 16.00 oz.
UPC: 00021565000000
ST LOUIS CW BRIE WHEEL
Code Date: best by dates through 12/14/2022
Size: 16.00 oz.
UPC: 00021171800000
