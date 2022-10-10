Old Europe Cheese Inc. issued a voluntary recall of its Brie cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Swiss American is recalling St Louis Brie products after being alerted by the manufacturer Old Europe Cheese Inc. that the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is part of a voluntary broader recall by the manufacturer.

Customers are urged to check for:

St Louis Domestic Brie Wedge

7 oz.

UPC: 041563 263709

All dates up to and including 12/14/2022

St Louis Domestic Cut Brie Wedge 6-lb RW

Variable weight

UPC: 041563 370018

All dates up to and including 12/14/2022

St Louis Brie

Variable Weight

UPC: 21107100000

All dates up to and including 12/14/2022

ST LOUIS BRIE PRE CUT WEDGES

Code Date: best by dates through 12/14/2022

Size: 16.00 oz.

UPC: 00021565000000

ST LOUIS CW BRIE WHEEL

Code Date: best by dates through 12/14/2022

Size: 16.00 oz.

UPC: 00021171800000