KFOR in Oklahoma is reporting that a lawsuit has been filed against a meat processor in McLain County by the owner of the facility, First Goldsby Investment Company, LLC. The report states that the property has been home to the meat processing facility for many years, and recently, members of the community have been complaining for months about the "sickening" smell coming from the facility.

The issue appears to be that the tenant has sublet the property, which is not allowed under the leasing agreement. Additional claims in the lawsuit cite violations found by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for for expired permits, tainted water systems and unsanitary conditions. KFOR had done a story about the facility in June of 2022 regarding the smell coming from the facility, which was also cited in the lawsuit.

Visit KFOR for the full story.