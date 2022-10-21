In celebration of Halloween, Angry Orchard has recently launched limited-edition mini kegs filled with seasonally inspired hard cider that are typically only sold at the brand’s Hudson Valley orchard. The keg’s outer design is wrapped in vibrant graphics that depict a haunted orchard.

The featured flavor, Albany Post, is a semi-sweet cider with notes of raw apple and honey. It’s made with apples straight from the Albany Post orchard—where it is exclusively ordered and shipped from. In addition to being Angry Orchard’s first 100% estate-made cider, Albany Post is reportedly made entirely from apples that are hand-picked with the help of Angry Orchard’s community members.

Angry Orchard’s mini kegs are available for home delivery via VinoShipper for $75.00 with free nationwide shipping. Albany Post is also available on-tap or 750-mL bottles at Angry Orchard’s cider house in Walden.