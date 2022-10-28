White Castle recently completed expansion of its retail food manufacturing plant in Vandalia, Ohio, just outside of Dayton. The plant, named “The House That Bill Built” in honor of former president and CEO Bill Ingram, supplies packaged frozen sliders to retailers, large and small, in all 50 states.

White Castle invested more than $27 million in the expansion, which doubled the size of the facility from 75,000 sq. ft. to approximately 150,000 sq. ft. The project, which took just over a year to complete, will add 75 jobs to the current workforce of 160 once the new production lines are fully operational.

“We continue to see a growing demand in all markets for our retail sliders,” says Dave Rife, chief manufacturing officer at White Castle and a fourth-generation family member. “This expansion gives us the capacity we need to ensure grocery stores and retail outlets across the U.S. have the White Castle products they need to satisfy their customers’ cravings.”



