White Castle is introducing the Double Cheese Slider in the freezer aisle.

The Double Cheese Slider, available now in select retailers and expanding to more before year end, features the same restaurant-style taste with double the 100% beef, melty cheese and a middle bun designed to capture and lock in flavor.

"The new Double Cheese Slider delivers big White Castle taste with the convenience of enjoyment in the comfort of your home," says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "When you have a microwave, you have a Castle, and the Double Cheese Slider is the perfect new product that will represent the White Castle brand in freezer aisles across the country."

White Castle constantly embraces feedback from its fans, affectionately known as Cravers. A consensus from those consumers and insights from market analysis played a role in the decision to expand White Castle’s CPG portfolio with the Double Cheese Slider.

"We are never one to shy away from leading the industry into new ways to keep consumers fed with exciting and flavor-packed concepts," Richardson says. "For current and future cravers, our new Double Cheese Slider provides even more of the flavor you crave, and all for a tasty price so you can enjoy restaurant quality deliciousness in the comfort of your home."

White Castle first delivered its Sliders to retail stores in 1987, when it launched its retail division, the first fast-food chain to do so. In the 37 years since the Slider's retail debut, Cravers have warmed up more than 6.5 billion frozen Sliders. Offerings that began with frozen Original Sliders have since expanded to include Classic Cheese Sliders, Chicken Breast Sliders, Chicken & Cheese Sliders and Jalapeno Cheese Sliders.

White Castle owns and operates its own bakery, meat processing and retail manufacturing facilities. The retail manufacturing plant in Vandalia, Ohio, near Dayton, completed an expansion in fall 2022 to increase capacity to deliver the very same taste to frozen food aisles that can be found in White Castle restaurants.