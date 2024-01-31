Nestlé Professional has introduced Stouffer’s Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese. The White Cheddar Mac & Cheese is now available in a new size that offers five preparation methods, including boil-in-bag, microwave, pizza oven/impinger, rapid-cook oven and steamer.

Stouffer’s Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese is an option for operators who want to offer convenient meals with less waste, especially those with limited footprint kitchens. This dish can help to optimize labor in the food service industry while providing a reliable supply chain and steady cost of goods, the company says.

Nestlé Professional says the key features and benefits are:

Premium Ingredients: Stouffer’s Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese is crafted using nine-month-aged white sharp cheddar cheese and tender cavatappi pasta. Consistent Quality: Each single-serve portion can be easily prepared to ensure consistent taste and texture while increasing the speed to the plate. Convenience and Versatility: Stouffer’s Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese offers convenience for operators. The individually portioned meals come in easy-to-heat bags, allowing for five quick and efficient preparation methods and less waste, whether for dine-in, takeout or delivery services. The versatility of this offering makes it ideal for various restaurant concepts, from fast-casual to family-friendly, and even food trucks. Customer Satisfaction: By adding Stouffer’s Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese to their menus, operators can cater to customer preferences, especially those seeking comfort food classics with a twist.

"This new single-serve pouch of Stouffer’s White Cheddar Mac & Cheese makes fulfilling orders much more efficient during off-peak hours or slower seasons," says Doug McGohan, senior manager, culinary innovation at Stouffer. "With this product innovation, operators now can better control their food costs and eliminate waste without compromising on the same delicious flavor and quality the larger portion is known for."

The Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese does not contain artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, and it is now available for food service professionals looking to enhance their menu offerings.