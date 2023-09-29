Nestlé introduced a limited-edition STOUFFER'S Comfort Calendar, the brand's first advent calendar and a reported first for the frozen meals category. An updated spin on the age-old advent tradition, the STOUFFER'S Comfort Calendar serves dishes in the days after Thanksgiving offering seven options.

The gingerbread house-shaped box includes images of STOUFFER'S ingredients—all of which are featured in the dishes included—from the Mac & Cheese roof and Lasagna shutters to the French Bread Pizza toboggan and Chicken Bacon Ranch Wreath. Each dish is individually wrapped—from family size to single serve to newly released sides. The seven dishes are:

STOUFFER'S Family Size Macaroni & Cheese

STOUFFER'S Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

STOUFFER'S Bowl-Fulls Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

STOUFFER'S Sides Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake

STOUFFER'S Sides Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

STOUFFER'S Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

STOUFFER'S Ultimate Five Cheese Mac

"The busyness of the holiday season makes daily mealtime a challenge for many families," says Nate Hill, vice president of marketing, STOUFFER'S & Portfolio Expansion. "STOUFFER'S first-ever advent calendar aims to help families combat scratch cooking fatigue by delivering no-fuss, great-tasting meal solutions everyone will love. Our limited-edition Comfort Calendar, turns everyday favorites—like Mac & Cheese and Lasagna—into festive must-haves."

The limited-edition STOUFFER'S Comfort Calendar will be available via monthly drops throughout 2023, exclusively at ShopStouffers.GoodNes.com beginning October 2 for $39.99 (shipping included), while supplies last.