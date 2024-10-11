Nestlé is expanding its cold coffee offering with the launch of Blue Bottle Coffee's New Orleans (NOLA) Craft Instant Coffee Blend.

This is the latest addition to Blue Bottle's New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee offerings. The NOLA Craft Instant Coffee Blend combines coffee, chicory and sugar, carefully roasted and alchemized into aromatic granules that dissolve into the classic New Orleans-style iced coffee. To make NOLA at home, consumers only need to add water, ice and their milk of choice. It is currently available from Blue Bottle in the United States, Japan, South Korea and China.

“Thanks to our coffee innovation capabilities, we continue to deliver delicious in-home cold coffee experiences for consumers,” says Damien Tissot, head of Nestlé R&D for coffee. “In partnership with Blue Bottle, we've developed a soluble version of the New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee, that combines the iconic flavor of a café favorite with convenience, making it easier to enjoy cold coffee whether at home or on-the-go. It's another step forward in crafting beverages that resonate with the next generation of coffee drinkers."

The NOLA range has become one of the most popular beverages sold in Blue Bottle coffee shops, with around 3 million sold annually in cafés across the U.S. and Asia.

"Young people are embracing the cold coffee trend, and NOLA's enduring popularity is evidence of that,” says Cara Ray, Blue Bottle Coffee head of global beverage. “With NOLA Craft Instant Coffee Blend, we've captured the signature balance of coffee, chicory and sweetness that defines our New Orlean-Style Iced Coffee traditionally crafted by our baristas. This format allows coffee drinkers to enjoy the beloved flavors of this drink with minimal preparation."

This launch builds on Nestlé's commitment to tapping into the global cold coffee trend, following the launches of Nescafé Espresso Concentrate and Nescafé Ice Roast.