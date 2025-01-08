Minus Coffee has launched Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte.

Designed by woman scientists with women’s wellness and cortisol balance in mind, this latte features 50 mg of caffeine (half the amount of an average cup of coffee), 6 grams of plant-based protein and 100 mg of L-Theanine for alertness and focus, minus jitters, brain fog, mood swings or sleepless nights.

Minus Coffee uses upcycled ingredients such as date seeds, grape seeds and others to create beanless coffee with the same taste as coffee, without the negative impacts on well-being and the environment.

The Minus Instant Vanilla Oat Milk Latte is available on the brand’s website – $35 for 10 servings in a 9.7-oz. (275 g) resealable pouch or with an ongoing subscription, which provides savings of 15%.

“In a world where women’s health is often overlooked, Minus Instant Latte was created for women by women, with a mission to provide sustained energy without compromising taste or health,” says Maricel Saenz, CEO and founder of Minus Coffee. “As a Costa Rican, coffee has always been an important part of my life. For years, I noticed the effects caffeine was having on my mind and body — unbalanced cortisol spikes, energy crashes and lingering anxiety jitters. I didn’t need to give up my favorite ritual — I just needed to reimagine it. Minus Coffee reflects my new approach to life: being intentional, contributing to a healthier planet, prioritizing well-being and making space for what truly matters. Because it’s not just about what’s in your cup; it’s about how you feel after you drink it.”

Unlike mushroom-based beverages, Minus tastes like traditional coffee, featuring rich notes of berries and dark chocolate with no earthy aftertaste. Its clean ingredient list means no chemical flavor from gums or artificial sweeteners. Non-GMO and gluten-free, the formulation includes:

Caffeine from green tea provides antioxidants and a gentle energy boost

L-theanine to improve focus and slows caffeine absorption to prevent crashes, sustain energy, balance cortisol spikes and enhance sleep quality

Pea protein to fuel the day

An oat milk base provides creaminess while also remaining vegan and dairy-free

Coffee crops are extremely susceptible to climate change, which means the production of coffee is at risk and can lead to price fluctuations. Minus Coffee uses upcycled ingredients and a beanless formula to deliver the rich flavor of traditional coffee with a lighter environmental footprint: 86% less carbon emissions, 92% less land use and 94% less water use. More than 90% of the brand’s ingredients are sourced in the U.S. to keep the carbon footprint low.