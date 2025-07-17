Laird Superfood Launches Protein Instant Latte

Laird Superfood, Inc. has launched its Protein Instant Latte, an all-in-one powder-to-latte mix containing 10 g of protein per serving from a blend of pea, hemp and pumpkin seed protein, naturally occurring MCTs from coconut, organic Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Maitake and Chaga mushroom extracts, and instant coffee.

“Protein is having a moment — and for good reason,” says Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. “Consumers are looking for cleaner, smarter ways to incorporate protein into their daily routines as they recognize how protein helps maintain strength and stamina. We are proud to have been first-to-market with our plant-based protein coffee creamer containing only real-food ingredients, (the) Laird Superfood Protein Creamer. We’re now building on that momentum with the launch of (the) Laird Superfood Protein Instant Latte. It’s a delicious, creamy and convenient way to fuel your day — no coffee shop needed.”

As the demand for protein-packed foods continues, this latte powder delivers on daily protein needs and provides body and mind benefits from functional mushroom extracts. The product can be enjoyed as a hot or iced beverage and is designed for those who want a clean coffee experience with simple, real-food ingredients. With six servings per bag, each latte comes in at just over $3, which is nearly half of a coffee shop latte.

In addition to the plant-based protein blend, Laird Superfood’s Protein Instant Latte contains Aquamin, a bio-available, multimineral sea algae complex. This latte powder is a source of calcium, with 72+ trace minerals and functional ingredients to support sustained energy, focus and recovery. All that is needed is just to add water.

Laird Superfood’s Protein Instant Latte is available for $19 on its website and in Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, and it will be available on Amazon later.