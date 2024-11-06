Nestlé has launched a new range of soluble coffee that can be used for both hot and cold consumption.

Launched under Nescafé Classic, the range comes in two different natural flavors: Caramel and Hazelnut. Available in Central and Eastern Europe, the products dissolve in either hot or cold water.

“We’re excited to introduce our new range of versatile flavored Nescafé soluble coffee, which are perfect for both hot and iced coffee beverages,” says Damien Tissot, head of Nestlé R&D for coffee. “By pairing natural flavors with a smooth coffee base, we can also enable coffee drinkers to enjoy new coffee tastes and flavors while maintaining the same iconic quality.”

This versatility enables consumers to use the same product to make their preferred beverage, whether it’s a hot cup or an iced drink. Consumers can enjoy the coffee as is or add milk or their favorite dairy alternative. Additionally, the products contain subtle notes of natural flavorings without any added sugar.

“Both cold and flavored coffee are currently trending with younger consumers,” says Axel Touzet, head of Nestlé’s coffee strategic business unit. “This launch is another step forward in our efforts to deliver coffee innovations that resonate with the next generation of coffee drinkers.”