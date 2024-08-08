Lassonde Industries Inc. unveiled its newly expanded and enhanced beverage manufacturing facility in Hendersonville, N.C., which includes the addition of a new single serve aseptic juice production line and a 104,000-sq.-ft. distribution center. The improvements were made possible by a $53 million investment.

"The expansion and improvements at the Hendersonville facility demonstrate Lassonde's commitment to a growth strategy that builds long term value by continuously seeking new ways we can meet customer needs, particularly in the U.S. market," says Vince Timpano, president and chief operating officer of Lassonde Industries. "Our investment in Hendersonville will produce immediate and long-term benefits including higher volumes and more variety of the products consumers enjoy and have come to expect from us."

Lassonde is now operating its first aseptic single serve line in the U.S. which offers personal convenience with 10-oz. and 16-oz. beverage sizes that come in 6-, 12- and 24-pack options. The company says that its aseptic processing and packaging also delivers a great tasting product while lowering the amount of plastic used and reducing water and energy usage during production.

In addition, a new 104,000-sq.-ft. distribution center will increase overall distribution capacity. Together, these improvements are helping to make Lassonde's operations more sustainable.

"Our teams of employees came together to share their expertise and turn this vision into reality," adds Timpano. "I want to thank them all for their dedication, hard work and innovative thinking, which was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition."