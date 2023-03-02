SPX FLOW Inc. has developed the Gerstenberg Schröder Butter Bulk Packer BP5000 that is designed for added safety and easy use while meeting European standards. The automated packer separates semi-solid fat into individual product portions—from 22- to 55-lb. cartons. In addition to butter, the system can be used for other crystalized fat such as vegetable fat and dairy blends.

The bulk packer safety features include a liner that closes before the caron leaves the machine, which prohibits free air exposure and reduces airborne yeast and mold contamination. It also includes covered lining rolls, an enclosed packaging machine, transparent and noise-reducing safety doors, an integrated working platform and an optional clean air filter.