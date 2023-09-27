APV, a part of SPX FLOW’s suite of process solutions, released the new Plate Heat Exchanger FastFrame with improved usability and durability, designed to save time and money for food and beverage operators.

The new FastFrame design includes:

Opening and closing via a powered wrench in under two minutes

Consistent tightening across the plate pack

Improved safety from leg/foot design

The FastFrame series is an addition to food and beverage processes, including dairy, egg, juice and processed food applications. Because the traditional method takes hours to complete, processors would lose valuable production to clean the heat exchanger plates—daily, in some cases. This frame design speeds up the process by taking only minutes, the company says,

Samuel Glover, SPX FLOW global product manager for plate heat exchangers, says, “These FastFrame updates were designed with customers in mind, many of which have worked with us for decades. The APV team is proud of the improvements made as we continue to innovate to provide the best solutions possible, whether saving our customers time, money or energy.”



